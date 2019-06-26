Police searching for man who allegedly fled on a traffic stop in Naugatuck







The Naugatuck Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man who allegedly fled on a traffic stop.

On Wednesday at 4 a.m., a Naugatuck officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Main Mobile.

Police say the vehicle involved was a maroon 2016 Infiniti, and the driver provided a fake name when confronted by police. Police also say the driver was accompanied by another man and woman.

A second police cruiser arrived on scene when the maroon Infiniti sped off onto Route 8. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle after it fled on the traffic stop.

Naugatuck police request the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the car and ask for anyone with information to contact Naugatuck Police Officer Joseph Palhete at 203-729-5222 , the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010, or on their Facebook page.

