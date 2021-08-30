Police searching for suspects accused of stealing an ATM in Naugatuck

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Naugatuck atm stealing

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a stolen ATM from a gas station in Naugatuck over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 28 at 2 a.m., police say that the suspects forced their way through the front door of the Roadrunner gas station and removed the ATM. The suspects were dressed in all black and were driving a new white Dodge Ram model.

Naugatuck police recovered the ATM on High Street. Police believe that the suspects may be armed and urges the public to use caution and do not approach the suspects if seen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

2 dead after murder/suicide; North Haven Police investigate

News /

Bus driver shortage affecting first day of school for Hamden

News /

New Haven PD: Person shot on West Street

News /

New Haven PD: Body found in Quinnipiac River

News /

Royal Family of Afghanistan descendant from Milford working to help people get out of Kabul

News /

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Kimberly Avenue

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss