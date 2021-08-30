Police searching for suspects accused of stealing an ATM in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a stolen ATM from a gas station in Naugatuck over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 28 at 2 a.m., police say that the suspects forced their way through the front door of the Roadrunner gas station and removed the ATM. The suspects were dressed in all black and were driving a new white Dodge Ram model.

Naugatuck police recovered the ATM on High Street. Police believe that the suspects may be armed and urges the public to use caution and do not approach the suspects if seen.