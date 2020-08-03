Police searching for Winsdor man wanted for murder, reward up to $5,000

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a $5,000 wanted reward for the man suspected to be responsible for the double murder that happened outside a bar in Bloomfield back in February.

Russell Smith of Windsor is the main suspect in the murder of brothers Aaron Walker and Franklin Spencer. They were killed outside of Elizabeth’s Bar and Restaurant.

Smith is charged with two counts of murder. His last known location was McDonough in Georgia on July 31. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals.