BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder.

Police said Glenn Pettway is wanted for the May 28, 2022, murder of Marisol Dumeng in Bridgeport. Police said Pettway should be considered armed and dangerous.

Pettway is described as a 28-year-old Black male, 5’7”, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue 2022 Ford Mustang bearing CT registration BB53311, but he is known to change the marker plate.















Images of Glenn Pettway. CREDIT: Bridgeport Police Department

He is currently out on a $1 million bond for a 2018 murder.

Anyone with information or who may see Pettway is urged to call 911.