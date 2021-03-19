Police seize weapon, narcotics following traffic stop in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police arrested a man after locating a weapon and narcotics in his possession during a motor vehicle stop Thursday.

On Thursday, Waterbury Police Department Street Crimes Unit was patrolling and investigating narcotics activity in the area of Reidville Drive.

Police observed drug activity in the area that led officers to conduct a motor vehicle stop on one of the involved vehicles.

The operator of the vehicle, 21-year-old Jonathan Santos, tried to drive away during the traffic stop, but police quickly apprehended him.

Police located the following in the vehicle:

  • 80 bags of heroin
  • 11.4 grams of cocaine
  • 5.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • 13.0 grams of marijuana
  • $775 US currency
  • Loaded Taurus 9MM handgun with 12 live rounds

Santos received multiple charges including weapons on a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

In addition, police report that Santos was arrested on firearm charges back in January 2020.

Santos is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

