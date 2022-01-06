Police: Shots fired during theft of catalytic converter in Manchester

MANCHESTER. Conn. (WTNH) – Shots were fired during a catalytic converter theft in Manchester early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to Hamlin Street around 3:34 a.m. for the report of an interrupted theft of a catalytic converter and shots fired.

Police said a resident heard a power saw outside and saw a dark gray vehicle parked backward in his driveway, police said. The man saw three unknown men standing near his neighbor’s vehicle and went outside to confront them. Another man was seen lying on the ground using a saw to cut the catalytic converter, police said.

After confronting the group, one of the men pointed a handgun at the resident, and another man displayed a firearm, police said. The resident then quickly went back inside his home, according to police.

Police said the resident then heard multiple gunshots, and the dark gray vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed.

No one was injured.

Investigators found shell casings in the driveway and said a catalytic converter was stolen. The driver’s side window of the vehicle was smashed.

Other vehicles with smashed windows were found near Pearl and Holl streets, and police believe these incidents are related to the interrupted theft on Hamlin Street.

“We want to encourage members of the community to call 9-1-1 and report crimes in progress rather than attempt to confront individuals observed,” Manchester Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5575.