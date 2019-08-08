Police: string of robberies in New Haven may be connected

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven police are looking for suspects in two armed robberies.

Around 10:15 Monday night the Sunoco station on State Street was held up by a man with a knife. That suspect fled on foot with cigarettes and cash.

The Sunoco manager received multiple non-life threatening injuries from a struggle with the suspect. Ashley Antao, the manager, describes the suspect as a man in a black sweatshirt, black pants and black facemask.

“He pushed me, He give me some kicks on my back, He puts the knife to my neck and asked me what I can give to him,” Antao said. “I yelled at him, I have four small kids, I have a family to feed so don’t kill me. So I opened the registers and give him whatever I can.”

An hour later, at the Shell station on Willow Street, police said one guy with a gun demanded money from the register while another stood by the door. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black facemask. The armed man was wearing a black sweatshirt with the saying “poverty made me” across the chest, along with a black facemask and black pants.

Surveillance footage of the robbery at the Shell gas station on Willow Street. (Photo: New Haven Police)

Police have been looking through video surveillance, and there are similarities between these two crimes, and an armed robbery that happened around 4:15 a.m. at the Orange rest stop on Route 15.

One of the robbers in the Orange robbery is seen on video appearing to be wearing the same sweatshirt with the saying “poverty made me” on it in New Haven.

Antao said more coordination with police is needed to keep businesses like his safe, and brought his concerns to a meeting with neighborhood business owners Wednesday evening.

After years of managing the station and dealing with no problems, Antao now wonders if he should go back to work.

The suspects fled on foot at the two armed robberies in New Haven but the State Police said the two were seen fleeing in a red Honda Coupe. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police or New Haven police.

