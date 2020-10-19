Police: Suspects used stolen debit card to purchase $1,200 in merchandise; TV and liquor

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly used a debit card from a missing wallet they found to make purchases from three stores in Stratford.

A customer filed a complaint that he lost his wallet at 11:30 p.m. on October 3 while at a Home Depot store. According to police, two suspects — a man and woman — came across the missing wallet and used a debit card found inside to purchase $361 of unknown merchandise within the store.

The suspects then purchased a 65″ Samsung TV for $742 at a Walmart store, before finally making at $127 purchase at a Bev Max liquor store. In total the suspects racked up over $1,200 in purchases with the debit card.

Police describe the man as Caucasian, between 35-40 years old, approximately 5’8″ in height, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with sunglasses on top of the cap, a blue jacket with a fluorescent yellow inner hood and fluorescent yellow trim on the sides with dark blue sleeves, a white T-shirt, gold chain, blue shorts, short black socks, and blue running sneakers.

Police describe the woman as Caucasian, between 35-40 years old, 5’5″ in height, and 135 pounds. She has long hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve grayish shirt with a hoodie, grey leggings, and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact an investigator of the Stratford Police Department at (203) 385-4142.