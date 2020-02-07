Breaking News
Police to give update on investigation into homicide of Christine Holloway
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Ansonia police to give update on investigation into homicide of Christine Holloway

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christine Holloway and daughter, Vanessa Morales

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Ansonia police will give an update on the investigation into the homicide of Christine Holloway on Friday afternoon.

During a press conference set for noon at Ansonia City Hall, police say they will be releasing new information on the homicide of Christine Holloway, the mother of missing one-year-old Vanessa Morales.

Related: Ansonia police working on arrest warrant for Jose Morales in the death of missing 1-year-old’s mother

Holloway was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma on Dec. 2, 2019, in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

According to police, 43-year-old Jose Morales is the prime suspect in Vanessa’s disappearance and Holloway’s death. He is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Check back here at noon to watch the press conference live.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

The Animal Haven celebrates newly renovated shelter

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Animal Haven celebrates newly renovated shelter"

Yale University and City of New Haven prep for Lunar New Year, officials say coronavirus will not effect celebration downtown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale University and City of New Haven prep for Lunar New Year, officials say coronavirus will not effect celebration downtown"

Yale police officer placed on leave over misconduct allegations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale police officer placed on leave over misconduct allegations"

Three New Haven catholic schools set to merge, many parents outraged, cite student safety concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three New Haven catholic schools set to merge, many parents outraged, cite student safety concerns"

WEB EXTRA: Parents talk to News 8 about their concerns with the newly-combined catholic schools

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Parents talk to News 8 about their concerns with the newly-combined catholic schools"

Three New Haven catholic schools set to merge, many parents outraged, cite student safety concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three New Haven catholic schools set to merge, many parents outraged, cite student safety concerns"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss