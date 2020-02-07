Ansonia police to give update on investigation into homicide of Christine Holloway

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Ansonia police will give an update on the investigation into the homicide of Christine Holloway on Friday afternoon.

During a press conference set for noon at Ansonia City Hall, police say they will be releasing new information on the homicide of Christine Holloway, the mother of missing one-year-old Vanessa Morales.

Related: Ansonia police working on arrest warrant for Jose Morales in the death of missing 1-year-old’s mother

Holloway was found dead as a result of blunt force trauma on Dec. 2, 2019, in her home on Myrtle Avenue.

According to police, 43-year-old Jose Morales is the prime suspect in Vanessa’s disappearance and Holloway’s death. He is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Check back here at noon to watch the press conference live.