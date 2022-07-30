Brandon Adkins, 32, faces eight charges after he held a knife to a woman’s throat Friday morning. (Photo from Plainfield Police)

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A man who broke into a woman’s home and held a knife to her throat in front of her child has been arrested, according to Plainfield Police.

Police were dispatched to a residence in Moosup around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning after the woman called the department. She said Brandon Adkins, 32, had broken in and held a knife to her throat while her and her child were still in bed. The woman has an active Protective Order against Adkins.

She reported that she was able to get Adkins off of her and, with the assistance of a neighbor that the woman’s other child had fled to, contacted police. She suffered minor injuries, and the children were unharmed.

Police were unable to locate Adkins initially, who fled prior to the department’s arrival. Connecticut State Troop D conducted a K9 search and, with help from Plainfield Police, checked nearby residences and possible areas. None led to Adkins’ arrest.

Instead, it was an anonymous tip later that day that told police Adkins was residing in a house in Brooklyn, Connecticut. He was taken into custody at approximately 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Adkins is being charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, violation of a protecting order, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and home invasion.

He is being held on a $300,000 court set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court on Aug. 1.