Police warn public to lock car doors at night after repeated car burglar arrested

WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A reminder from police Tuesday night to lock your car doors, especially in Windsor Locks after several unlocked vehicles were targeted.

Gearoid O’Connor, 34, was arrested Monday night after police say a homeowner on North Street saw O’Connor standing in his driveway with the passenger door of the homeowner’s car open.

The homeowner yelled at O’Connor and the burglar ran; he was later caught.

Police think O’Connor is responsible for more than one recent car burglary in town.

