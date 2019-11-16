Prosecutor drops charges against former university official

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state prosecutor has dropped all criminal charges in an assault case against a former Connecticut university staff member.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said Thursday she was dropping charges against 47-year-old Christopher Dukes because the victim does not want him to go to jail for their children’s sake.

The Hartford Courant reports that Dukes, former director of the Office of Student Conduct at Central Connecticut State University, was arrested in 2018 after police said he assaulted his wife and bound her with duct tape in their Hartford home.

Dukes has maintained he’s innocent.

Melchiorre said she believes Dukes was trying to push the case to trial to control and vilify his wife. Christine Dukes has filed for divorce.

Dukes’ attorney said he would have prevailed had the case gone to trial.

