Prosecutors release body cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Stratford after prosecutors released body cam footage Tuesday.

Police shot and killed 36-year-old Christopher Hagans Friday Night on Main Street. Prosecutors say he was wanted in Naugatuck for home invasion and strangulation.

An unmarked police car followed Hagans from his home and a marked police car got in front of him. They then tried to box him in at a red light.

Police say Hagans wouldn’t show his hands and rammed a cruiser so that’s when they opened fire. Hagans got out and they shot at him again.

Police say a gun was found on the ground next to him.

