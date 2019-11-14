Protesters in Hamden want arrested officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple fired

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Commission held its first meeting since the arrest of one of their own. Protesters showed up, demanding the commission fires that officer.

Related: Hamden Police Officer in April 2019 officer-involved shooting charged

Officer Devin Eaton faces multiple charges for shooting at an unarmed couple back in April. Eaton has not been fired, but, rather, placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Protests have been held since then; the protesters demanding the force fires Eaton.

Related: Protesters call on Yale to fire officer cleared of charges in controversial shooting

Dozens of protesters packed the Hamden Town Hall Wednesday night, reiterating their demand. Some attendees say they’re concerned he’ll be back on the payroll soon.

“Devon Eaton was wrong for what he did. Shooting those children like that. Those could have been my children. I have children that live in New Haven. I have children that frequent New Haven. I have children that live in Hamden. I have grandchildren. That behavior is unacceptable from anyone. Any officer, especially an officer of the law.” – Marnie Hebron, Hamden Resident

The Hamden Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. The Commission will ultimately decide if officer Eaton will remain on the force or if he will be fired.

Another meeting is scheduled for December 13th.

Yale Police Officer Terrance Pollock was also involved in the shooting, but has not been charged.