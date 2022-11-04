HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Hartford for possession of “purple” fentanyl, in addition to a firearm, during a traffic stop in Hartford on Thursday.

State police detectives witnessed 35-year-old Moses Rodriguez of Hartford participating in a suspected drug transaction. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Brainard Road and searched the car.

Moses Rodriguez. Photo courtesy state police.

During the search, police obtained and seized approximately 30 grams of “purple” fentanyl, as well as $2,301 in cash, a fully loaded Glock 9mm pistol with a 15-round capacity magazine, and other items consistent with the sale of narcotics.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, brightly-colored fentanyl is highly addictive and potentially deadly, which is meant to look like candy to children and young people.

Rodriguez was taken into custody. He was charged with the following: failure to display registration plates, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without tint inspection, possession with intent to sell or disperse hallucinogenic, operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, violation of large capacity magazine requirement, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was released on a $500,000 cash/surety bond and is due in court on November 17.