Putnam man facing DUI accused of intentionally coughing toward state trooper

EAST PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Putnam man facing DUI charges is also accused of intentionally coughing toward a state trooper amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State police say they were called to a disturbance at an East Putnam business parking lot around 7:12 p.m. Thursday. When two troopers arrived, the 52-year-old suspect and his girlfriend jumped into a car and fled the scene, nearly striking a trooper in the process.

Police stopped the car on Route 44 near the intersection of I-395. Troopers determined that the suspect was intoxicated and that he had just physically assaulted his girlfriend.

During the suspect’s arrest, police say he turned toward the trooper handcuffing him and ‘aggressively coughed.’ The suspect then stated, “Now you’re infected.”

Police say the suspect told the Trooper he had the coronavirus and that the Trooper was now infected. However, there are no positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Putnam as of Thursday evening, according to the State of Connecticut.

The Putnam man was charged with Breach of Peace and Driving Under the Influence. His bond is set to $5,000 and will be arraigned Friday.

Troopers say the victim declined medical attention and they made sure that she got home safely.