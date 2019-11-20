Rabbi convicted of sexually abusing student faces sentencing

Crime

by: Associated Press

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, Rabbi Daniel Greer, of New Haven, leaves New Haven Superior Court after he was arraigned, in New Haven, Conn. Greer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New Haven Superior Court, where a jury convicted him in September of four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut rabbi convicted of sexually abusing a teenage boy who attended a school the rabbi founded is facing sentencing.

Daniel Greer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in New Haven Superior Court, where a jury convicted him in September of four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison.

A lawyer for the 79-year-old rabbi declined to comment ahead of the sentencing, but has said he expects to appeal the convictions.

A New Jersey man, now 32, alleges Greer sexually assaulted him multiple times when he attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. Greer has denied the allegations.

The man was awarded $15 million in a civil lawsuit against Greer, who is appealing.

