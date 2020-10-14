Rep. Delauro reacts to gory photo depicting her decapitated pulled from Facebook, Twitter

(WTNH) — Police are investigating who posted a disturbing, edited photo of U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro online Tuesday.

It depicted the former Wooster Square Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven holding the decapitated head of Rep. DeLauro.

She said of the photo, in part, “That is an incitement to violence, and law enforcement is reviewing it. These threats and hate in all its forms should be condemned by all, regardless of political party.”

She goes on to thank Facebook and Twitter for quickly removing the photo.