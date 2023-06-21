EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the past day, two traumatic cases of sexual assault have been released by police in the state.

Last Friday, a man broke into a home and sexually assaulted two people in East Hartford, according to police. Last Wednesday, a Meriden man was arrested for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence said reports of sexual assault have increased over the last couple of years, but that most cases go unreported which means the prevalence is even higher.

Beth Hamilton, executive director of the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence said help is available for victims of sexual violence.

“In Connecticut, most violent crime went down with the exception of forcible rape,” Hamilton said.

The alliance is working to support an often self-isolating group, advocate for survivors who aren’t ready to speak up and prevent these traumatic incidents.

“We offer things like support groups, one on one counseling, support for parents and caregivers who might have children who have been sexually abused,” Hamilton said. “We have a team of attorneys here. We have a team of post-conviction advocates.”

Last week Meriden police arrested David Ferri for an alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl that occured last year.

Tyrone Pierce was arrested Monday night for breaking into the East Hartford home and sexually assaulting two people, police said. One victim woke up to the 31-year-old touching them. Pierce then forced a second victim to touch them. One victim fought with the suspect leading him to run away, police said.

A resident at the East Hartford home declined to comment on the investigation.

“Trauma can greatly impact mental health, physical health, things like if folks are sleeping or eating or able to take care of themselves all of that can be impacted by trauma,” Hamilton said. “That might seem like something everyone should be looking out for now the reality is that most of us are likely to be harmed by somebody we know already.”

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence offers statewide support with nine locations across Connecticut.

Hamilton said getting help and the right support is critical.

“The sooner we can link folks up to support, to services, to counseling, all those things the less likely they are to experience those really long-term traumatic affects,” she said.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence offers free and confidential services. For more information, you can visit their website.