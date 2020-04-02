Scene secured in Vernon neighborhood where residents were advised to shelter in basements by police

VERNON,Conn. (WTNH)– Residents of a Vernon neighborhood were advised to shelter in place in their basements Thursday morning due to a heavy police presence.

Police say that scene has since been secured and the shelter in place order is lifted.

The scene on Dow Street has been secured. The shelter in place order has been lifted. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) April 2, 2020

Just after 9:30 a.m., Vernon police advised the residents on Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street and Pillsbury Hill to shelter inside of their homes, specifically in their basements, until further notice.

There is a heavy police presence on Rau St/Grand Ave/Dow St/Pillsbury Hill. Residents of these neighborhoods are advised to shelter inside their house in basement until further notice. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) April 2, 2020

According to authorities, a police swat team was at a home on Dow Street executing a search warrant at that time.

A police swat team is at a home on Dow Street executing a search warrant More information to follow Media can stage on Grand Ave at Morrison St. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) April 2, 2020

There are no further details.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.