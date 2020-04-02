Scene secured in Vernon neighborhood where residents were advised to shelter in basements by police

VERNON,Conn. (WTNH)– Residents of a Vernon neighborhood were advised to shelter in place in their basements Thursday morning due to a heavy police presence.
Police say that scene has since been secured and the shelter in place order is lifted.
Just after 9:30 a.m., Vernon police advised the residents on Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street and Pillsbury Hill to shelter inside of their homes, specifically in their basements, until further notice.
According to authorities, a police swat team was at a home on Dow Street executing a search warrant at that time.
There are no further details.
