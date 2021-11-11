Rhode Island men caught allegedly stealing catalytic converters from under rental trucks in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Rhode Island men are accused of stealing catalytic converters from Penske Truck Rental in Groton.

Police got a call early Thursday morning from someone who said they saw flashlights moving under a truck in the parking lot.

Officers caught one of the men – later identified as James W. Good, 47, of Providence R.I. – crawling under a truck. While on the scene, officers observed a catalytic converter laying on the ground near Good. Police also found three reciprocating saw blades and a black knit hat in Good’s hooded sweatshirt pocket, and a reciprocating saw under another truck in the lot.

The second suspect – later identified as Wilber L. Davis, 44, also of Providence – was found a short time later by a K-9 officer in the woods nearby.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Breach of Peace
  • Possession of Burglar Tools
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Conspiracy to Commit Larceny
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Interfering with an Officer

Each was held on a $25,000.00 cash or surety bond and is due back in court on Nov. 12.

