RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island teacher has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child in Killingly.

State Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Oliveira of Lincoln, RI inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl at the Hideaway Cove campground in July of 2018.

He turned himself in at the Troop D Barracks on Saturday morning and was charged with sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child. His bond was set to $100,000.

He was previously arrested in Rhode Island for child molestation charges while he was being investigated for the sex assault in Killingly.