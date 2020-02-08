RI teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor in Killingly

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Oliveira, 29, of Lincoln, RI. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rhode Island teacher has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a child in Killingly.

State Police say 29-year-old Nicholas Oliveira of Lincoln, RI inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl at the Hideaway Cove campground in July of 2018.

He turned himself in at the Troop D Barracks on Saturday morning and was charged with sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child. His bond was set to $100,000.

He was previously arrested in Rhode Island for child molestation charges while he was being investigated for the sex assault in Killingly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Fresh Start provides suitcases and bags for children in foster care"

Porter and Chester provides job training as Electric Boat employment expands

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Porter and Chester provides job training as Electric Boat employment expands"

Mohegan Sun working with DPH to monitor progress of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohegan Sun working with DPH to monitor progress of coronavirus"

Mystic Aquarium releases punny Valentine's Day cards featuring aquatic species

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium releases punny Valentine's Day cards featuring aquatic species"

SEAT offers free bus rides in honor of Rosa Parks and of Transit Equity Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SEAT offers free bus rides in honor of Rosa Parks and of Transit Equity Day"

Free flu shots in New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Free flu shots in New London"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss