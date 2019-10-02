1  of  2
Rocky Hill police searching for suspect linked to car burglaries

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill Police Department are searching for a suspect they believe is linked to several car burglaries from early Wednesday morning.

According to police, one suspect with a stolen vehicle has been apprehended. The second suspect is currently being searched for in the Dividend Road, Main Street area.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and not wearing any shoes. They believe the runaway suspect is not a threat to public safety.

