Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they’re under investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials with the Federal Burea of Investigation (FBI) office in New Haven have issued a warning about scammers posing as agents.

The department said scammers out of Texas are pretending to be with the bureau and are calling residents in New Haven and Bridgeport to say that they’re part of an ongoing investigation.

Hoax alert! If you receive a call from the @FBINewHaven Bridgeport RA phone number advising you that you are part of an ongoing FBI investigation in Texas, this is a hoax! — FBI New Haven (@FBINewHaven) November 7, 2019

The number is masked to look as if it’s coming from the FBI but is a hoax.

Police said a similar issue is happening in Hartford. Scammers have spoofed the department’s main number.

Similar hoaxes have spoofed the main Hartford PD number. Be aware! https://t.co/Ld04CWM3jW — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 8, 2019

Officials remind residents not to give out any personal information. They also said they would not contact persons involved over the phone.