Scammers posing as FBI agents, calling New Haven, Bridgeport residents saying they’re under investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials with the Federal Burea of Investigation (FBI) office in New Haven have issued a warning about scammers posing as agents.
The department said scammers out of Texas are pretending to be with the bureau and are calling residents in New Haven and Bridgeport to say that they’re part of an ongoing investigation.
The number is masked to look as if it’s coming from the FBI but is a hoax.
Police said a similar issue is happening in Hartford. Scammers have spoofed the department’s main number.
Officials remind residents not to give out any personal information. They also said they would not contact persons involved over the phone.