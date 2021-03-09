School bus company scrambling after rash of catalytic converter thefts, asking public for help stopping thieves

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just as many schools are getting ready to go back to in-person class full-time, school bus companies are facing a serious setback, and it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Thieves are stealing bus parts.

It’s really only one part they’re after: the catalytic converter and the precious metals inside.

Dattco has had two school bus yards hit this week alone, with dozens and dozens of buses damaged and put out of commission.

Frank Baio of DATTCO told News 8, “Immediately when you start the engine, you know there’s a problem…Two people come in, they get out, and they choose the vehicles that they wanna get and they go to town.”

Thieves cut off the tailpipes and stole the catalytic converters on more than 50 buses in DATTCO bus yards alone in Cheshire, Manchester, South Windsor, Middletown, Durham, and Plainville.

It’s not hard. The thieves get themselves a sawzall and they climb underneath the bus, scooch way in underneath to the spot where the catalytic converter is, and they cut it away. But the problem is, once they cut it out, they do a lot of damage to the entire system, and the bus owners are not sure what else the thieves might have done to the bus.

Baio said, “We can’t rely on the fact that the individuals who perpetrated this crime didn’t compromise any other critical system in that vehicle, so a complete safety check has to be performed.”

The bus can be down for days as new parts are scarce due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in high demand. But they’re easy to find the stolen ones on social media.

Donald DeVivo, the president of DATTCO said, “You can actually go on Facebook marketplace right now and just type in ‘catalytic converters’ and they will pop up.”

Baio: “The three metals that are most desirable or the platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Each one of those components can reach upwards of $2,300 an ounce in value.”

The DATTCO president offering a $1,000 reward for any tip that leads to the conviction of someone stealing a catalytic converter not just off of his buses, but for any vehicle in the community. He says is common.

DeVivo: “You get there in the morning and you just want to get those kids to school and if you have 10 vehicles that are out of service, we are scrambling to get them from another yard or to cover those runs so the kids can get to school.”

And the reason the president of DATTCO is offering a reward for conviction on any vehicle – not just his busses – is because he says the community has really been hit hard by this from car dealership to commuter lots, thieves are really targeting the catalytic converters. It’s expensive and a drain on time.