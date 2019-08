MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–A paraprofessional at Mystic Middle School is out of a job after she was arrested for being drunk on a school field trip.

51-year-old Stacy Shaw was chaperoning a school trip to Manchester High School back in May.

A school resource officer said she appeared to be disoriented and he smelled alcohol on her breath.

Police said she admitted to drinking on the bus ride there. She was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The Day is reporting she resigned in June.