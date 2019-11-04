Second man charged in deadly Preston drive-by shooting

Crime

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Soto (Credit: CSP)

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Preston in October.

On Friday, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad Detectives met up with and arrested 42-year-old Michael Soto.

He was charged with risk of injury to a child and unsafe storage of a firearm in a home.

He was booked under a $500,00 bond.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, 35-year-old Robert Thompson, of Preston, was shot and killed where Route 12 and Route 2 meet.

Troopers found Thompson shot in the neck in his car.

After the shooting, Francis Giannelli, 25, was arrested on murder charges.

Francis Giannelli (Connecticut State Police)

Giannelli, of Glastonbury, said while he was at the Comix Roadhouse in Mohegan Sun he saw Thompson taking pictures of him with his cellphone.

After exchanging words a couple of times, Giannelli said the victim and the man he was with both made a gun gesture with their fingers before driving off.

He said they met up again at the traffic light and when he saw the driver move his hand down from the steering wheel, Giannelli said he shot six times emptying his gun and he probably shouldn’t have shot him.

He never saw a gun but claims it was in self-defense.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Norwich pawnbroker is giving away motorized wheelchairs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich pawnbroker is giving away motorized wheelchairs"

‘Recovery navigators’ help combat opioid crisis in New London County

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Recovery navigators’ help combat opioid crisis in New London County"

Shooting in Groton leaves one man injured, fight over a woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting in Groton leaves one man injured, fight over a woman"

Waterford PD: Drug-laced gummies given out to trick-or-treaters

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford PD: Drug-laced gummies given out to trick-or-treaters"

The real story behind Franklin's cursed apple tree

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The real story behind Franklin's cursed apple tree"

Mystic Aquarium hoping to add more beluga whales to exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium hoping to add more beluga whales to exhibit"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss