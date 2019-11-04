Second man charged in deadly Preston drive-by shooting

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man has been charged in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Preston in October.

On Friday, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad Detectives met up with and arrested 42-year-old Michael Soto.

He was charged with risk of injury to a child and unsafe storage of a firearm in a home.

He was booked under a $500,00 bond.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, 35-year-old Robert Thompson, of Preston, was shot and killed where Route 12 and Route 2 meet.

Troopers found Thompson shot in the neck in his car.

After the shooting, Francis Giannelli, 25, was arrested on murder charges.

Francis Giannelli (Connecticut State Police)

Giannelli, of Glastonbury, said while he was at the Comix Roadhouse in Mohegan Sun he saw Thompson taking pictures of him with his cellphone.

After exchanging words a couple of times, Giannelli said the victim and the man he was with both made a gun gesture with their fingers before driving off.

He said they met up again at the traffic light and when he saw the driver move his hand down from the steering wheel, Giannelli said he shot six times emptying his gun and he probably shouldn’t have shot him.

He never saw a gun but claims it was in self-defense.