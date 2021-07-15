Second person arrested in connection to Waterbury homicide on Bronson St.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A second person connected to the killing of a 24-year-old Waterbury man is now in custody.

Police said Bobby Cooke, 54, was arrested in connection to the shooting homicide of Devante Echols of Waterbury on 19 Bronson Street on Saturday, July 10.

Cooke has been charged with the following:

Murder

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal use of weapon

Reckless endangerment 1st degree

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Cooke is in custody on a $3 million bond and is due in court Thursday.

Earlier this week, police arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement with the murder.