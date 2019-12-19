Second person arrested in shooting death of 58-year-old woman in Waterbury

*Video above from previous story*

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested a second person in the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman.

On Thursday, the United States Marshals Service and Waterbury Detectives assigned to the Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of Bridgeport detectives and patrol officers, located and arrested Howard Jefferson at an apartment on Harral Avenue in Bridgeport.

Jefferson, 48, was charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

On Dec. 7, police found Denise Rogers-Rollin on the first floor of her apartment with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

On Dec. 13, Shavonnah Draper, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Shavonnah Draper

She was also charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder.