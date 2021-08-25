Second teen arrested in connection to the shooting at the Danbury Fair Mall

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police have arrested another teen in connection to a shooting that took place at the Danbury Fair Mall on August 11.

On August 11, Danbury police responded to the Danbury Fair Mall for the report of a shooting. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the upper chest area.

Investigators determined the assailant, later identified as a 14-year-old male, fled the mall before police arrived. On August 13, a warrant was granted for the shooter, and on August 16, the shooter, accompanied by his parents, turned himself into police.

Police continued to investigate and found that 18-year-old Derek Sotelo was part of the group that arrived at the mall intending to confront the group that included the 14-year-old shooter. It was determined that Sotelo was armed with a hammer and was seen through surveillance footage presenting the hammer as a weapon during the incident.

On August 24, a judge granted a warrant for Sotelo and he was located by police at a home in Danbury and taken into custody.

Sotelo was charged with second-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, inciting a riot, inciting to injure a person, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

Sotelo was held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Danbury police.

