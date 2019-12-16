Security guard stabbed outside of Hamden complex: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Friday, December 13th.

According to police, a security guard at the complex located on 190 Pine Rock Avenue was stabbed during an altercation.

Police say the 51-year-old security guard observed a man “looking into a back window” of a condominium unit. The guard approached the man and a fight ensued. The suspect then stabbed the guard in the his forearm and fled.

The victim was transported to treatment after police arrived to the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact police.

