Serial armed robber gets 21 years in prison

by: The Associated Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport man who pleaded guilty to committing a series of violent armed robberies during which two people were shot has been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Jachim Brown was also sentenced Monday to three years of probation.

The robberies occurred between September and November 2017 and included the theft of a bar in which he got away with nearly $2,500, authorities said. Brown pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges.

His half-brother and accomplice in four robberies, Eric Chambers, has also been convicted to related charges and awaits sentencing.

