Several U.S. Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, suspect killed

BRONX, New York (WTNH) — A suspect is dead, and several United States Marshals are hurt after a shootout in the Bronx on Friday morning.

According to WABC, shots were fired on on Ely Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

According to a report, three U.S. Marshals were wounded while apparently executing a warrant for a suspect at the time of the shooting.

The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was shot at the scene and has died.

A second suspect was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.