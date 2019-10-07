Breaking News
Seymour High School student accused of sharing vape pen with 3 underage classmates

Crime

by: Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour High School student is facing charges after allegedly sharing a vape pen with several underaged classmates.

Police said the incident happened at the school on Friday morning.

Officers said the student gave the vape pen to four classmates. Three of them were taken to the hospital for “precautionary measures.” School officials did not say if they were harmed.

Michael Wilson, Seymour Public School District Superintendent, did not respond to News 8’s request for more information.

He also did no comment on what type of charges the student is facing.

Police said the underage student’s case was referred to juvenile authorities.

This isn’t the high school’s first incident with students sharing vaping devices.

In April, a 15-year-old female student was arrested after allegedly giving seven Seymour High School students a marijuana-laced vape pen that sent them to the hospital.

Police are using the incident to remind teens about the potential dangers that come with vaping.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Roberto Rinaldi, Seymour Police Deputy Chief. “Again, we’ve had one death in CT already with the vaping.”

Related: CT teens out of the loop on dangers of vaping, say they need to be reached via social media

