Shelton man arrested for stealing firearm from vehicle

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Jerry Edouard, 37, of Shelton (Photo: Shelton Police)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton police arrested a local man for allegedly stealing a firearm and ammunition from a vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant downtown in September.

Police accuse 37-year-old Jerry Edouard of stealing several items from the vehicle, including a semi-automatic gun and several loaded magazines. Detectives found the stolen items in Edouard’s house upon executing a search warrant, according to police.

Police said Edouard was arrested Thursday and received multiple charges, including burglary, larceny, and theft of a firearm.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

