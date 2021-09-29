Shelton man caught selling non-functional iPhones online: Police

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to selling non-functional iPhones to people online, according to police.

Police said on Sept. 15, two victims told police they responded to advertisements for Apple iPhones on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist and set up an exchange with the seller.

Both victims traveled out of state to Shelton to buy the phones from the seller, police said, and they later discovered that the phones were fraudulent and not functional.

After investigations, police arrested 27-year-old Reginald Boyd Jr., and he is facing the following charges:

Criminal simulation

Forgery

Interfering with an officer

Larceny

Boyd was also processed for an outstanding warrant of failing to appear in court for a separate larceny charge. Boyd is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Police expect to make additional arrests.

Police recommend residents to make online exchanges in public places, including the parking lot of your local police station, and to request the identification of the people they are exchanging with.