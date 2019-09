NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man is facing drug charges after being found naked in a parking lot in Naugatuck.

59-year-old Richard Remokitis was arrested Sunday night.

Police were called to the Cross Street Commuter Lot because he was walking around wearing only a t-shirt.

Officers found him naked in a car with drugs. He’s now free on bond.

