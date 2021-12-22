Shelton PD: 16-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting at the Marriott Residence in June

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have made an arrest in a murder at a hotel in June.

Shelton police said on Wednesday, officers arrested a 16-year-old male from Ansonia in connection to a murder that occurred on June 12, 2021, at the Marriott Residence Inn.

In June, Shelton police responded to the hotel on Bridgeport Avenue for a report that a man was shot in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Ivan Whyte of Bridgeport.

RELATED: Police identify 23-year-old victim found shot, killed in Shelton, on search for suspect

It was determined that several individuals were in a room at the hotel having a get-together. The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed Whyte came to the hotel to meet them.

Shelton police said the arrest of the teen was the result of a meticulous investigation.

The teen was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was brought to the juvenile detention center.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.