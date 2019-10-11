Shelton PD: Man wanted for snatching elderly woman’s purse

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole an 82-year-old woman’s purse at a Shelton restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at around 4:15 p.m., the woman was standing in line at Planet Pizza, at 350 Bridgeport Avenue, when a man snatched her purse and fled.

The suspect then drove away in an older model gold Toyota Corolla. A witness was able to take photos of that fleeing vehicle, which were then released by police.

(Shelton Police)

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s with blue eyes and dirty blond hair.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

(Shelton Police)

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on the incident is urged to contact Shelton Police at 203-924-1544.