Shelton police arrest 2 in firearm charges

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton detectives arrested two Connecticut men for allegedly firing off gunshots in a residential area in January.

Shelton police say they responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willoughby Road and Independence Drive on January 22 at 11:30 p.m. Upon investigation, officers collected a number of spent shell casings near stops signs in the same area.

Further investigation revealed the identity of the suspects being 31-year-old Michael White of Seymour and 27-year-old Kenneth Banks of Shelton. Police say the two men were drinking that night and began firing a gun out of a moving vehicle. Detectives seized all registered firearms under Banks and White’s names as well as an unregistered banned assault rifle from White.

Kenneth Banks of Shelton

Michael White of Seymour

White and Banks both turned themselves into police in the first week of February. Both men have been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, among other charges. Banks and White have been released on bond are scheduled to appear in court later in February.