Shelton police arrest local man for allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

(Photo: Shelton Police Department)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, police arrested a Shelton man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl.

According to the Shelton Police Department, Pawel Dabrowski, 37 of Shelton, was arrested on Friday stemming from an investigation regarding Dabrowski allegedly sexual assaulting a 10-year-old girl known to him.

Dabrowski was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Dabrowski was arraigned in court on Friday and is held on a $250,000 bond.

No other information has been revealed at this time.

