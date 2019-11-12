Shelton police arrest man allegedly involved in fatal overdose

Closings
Crime

by: Taylor Sniffen, WTNH Intern

Image courtesy of the Shelton Police Department

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Shelton Police Department has arrested a man allegedly involved in a fatal drug overdose this past August.

Police say that Dion Sanders, a 22-year-old man from Derby, was arrested for selling drugs to a 25-year-old female in Shelton back on August 7.

The female had allegedly purchased the drugs from Sanders and then later that day overdosed and died.

According to police, a joint investigation between the Derby and Shelton police departments was launched into Sanders and a search warrant was served to Sanders’s home regarding illegal drug sales.

With the search police are expecting additional arrests to be made further down the line.

Sanders is currently charged with the sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in court on November 12.

