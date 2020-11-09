Shooting at Waterbury convenience store kills 1, injures another

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting at a convenience store late Sunday night.

The incident happened at 173 Willow St. just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 45-year-old man lying on the floor inside of the store with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was unconscious but breathing.

Waterbury firefighters and ambulance medics provided medical care and then the victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

Reports indicate that prior to the shooting several people were in the store and having a loud discussion. Then, multiple gunshots were fired inside the store.

After the gunshots, everyone exited the store, except for the victim who fell to the floor after being shot.

Police were notified that a second male victim, 33, had left the store before they arrived. He was found lying on the street in the area of 56 Ridgewood St. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and right arm.

The second victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Neither victim has been identified.

The detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division were called to assist in the investigation — which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.