Shoplifter arrested in Naugatuck for concealing items in baby stroller

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury woman was arrested for shoplifting at a Naugatuck Walmart on Tuesday.

Shaira Mary Afanador, 23, was arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart on New Haven Road.

She was observed concealing items in her baby carriage and around the baby, then exiting the store without paying. Items totaled just under $500.

Afanador was released on a Surety Bond of $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 8, 2020 at 9 a.m.

