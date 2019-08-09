Shoplifting suspects arrested after police chase in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man and Windsor woman are facing charges after a police chase occurred in the Fairfield County.

31-year-old Robert Keeshawn and 27-year-old Cynphanie Merritt were arrested earlier this week. Police say the two were caught shoplifting at Ulta Beauty in Westport, then led officers on a chase from Westport to Fairfield.

An underage girl was also arrested. Police say the three allegedly stole nearly $5,000 worth of products.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.