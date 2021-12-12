Simsbury Police investigating shooting on Woodleigh Place, suspect located

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are investigating a shooting on Monday evening.

Police said officers are on the scene on Woodleigh Place in Weatogue, which is a section of Simsbury, since late afternoon.

Simsbury police said the suspect in the shooting has been located and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when possible.

This is a breaking story. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have an update coming up on News 8 at 10p and 11p

