(WTNH) — A man accused of carrying a loaded gun into Bradley International Airport is due in court on Wednesday.

Officials say on April 3rd, 24-year-old Jordan Anthony Butler of South Windsor had a loaded pistol in his carry-on bag.

Butler told authorities that he forgot there was a gun in the backpack. He is expected in court later this morning.

