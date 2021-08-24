South Windsor PD: 4 arrested for stealing catalytic converter from car parked at condo complex

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to removing and stealing a catalytic converter.

Police said at around 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a resident of Twin Circle Drive, who believed he heard someone try to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle in the parking lot of an adjacent condo complex on Candlewood Drive.

Police responded to the area and stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene. Police found four people in the vehicle. Police also found a Sawzall, blades for the saw, and a catalytic converter inside.

The four individuals were taken into custody and are facing burglary, criminal mischief, and larceny charges.

Duane Holmes, 22, of Hartford, was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Aubrey Mangene, 19, of West Hartford, was released on a $2,500 bond and is also scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

23-year-old Jeremi Quiroz-Encarnacion of Hartford is facing charges for the incident, as well as for a failure to appear warrant. Quiroz-Encarnacion is being held on a $25,500 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Dyshawn Jiles, 20, of Hartford, was held on a $15,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.