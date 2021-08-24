South Windsor PD: 4 arrested for stealing catalytic converter from car parked at condo complex

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2017-07-18SouthWindsorPoliceCar_492673

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to removing and stealing a catalytic converter.

Police said at around 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a resident of Twin Circle Drive, who believed he heard someone try to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle in the parking lot of an adjacent condo complex on Candlewood Drive.

Police responded to the area and stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene. Police found four people in the vehicle. Police also found a Sawzall, blades for the saw, and a catalytic converter inside.

The four individuals were taken into custody and are facing burglary, criminal mischief, and larceny charges.

Duane Holmes, 22, of Hartford, was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

Aubrey Mangene, 19, of West Hartford, was released on a $2,500 bond and is also scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

23-year-old Jeremi Quiroz-Encarnacion of Hartford is facing charges for the incident, as well as for a failure to appear warrant. Quiroz-Encarnacion is being held on a $25,500 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Dyshawn Jiles, 20, of Hartford, was held on a $15,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Local healthcare leaders react to FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, hope it means more people in CT will get vaccinated

News /

CT officials urge people not to swim in state parks, beaches for next few days

News /

Portion of road in Manchester cracked in half from excessive water damage during Henri

News /

Henri leaves flooding, storm damage in Hartford County communities

News /

REPORT IT - Skimboarder in Manchester - 082221

News /

Dream Ride Experience rolls through Farmington

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss