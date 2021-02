SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police said DNA from a flashlight led them to arrest a serial burglary suspect.

Police arrested 31-year-old Douglas Senerth Wednesday on six burglary charges. Police said all of the incidents happened near the suspect’s home between November 2019 and September 2020.

Police said Senerth left a flashlight behind at one of the burglaries.

He was held on a $350,000 bond.