South Windsor PD: New London man accused of kicking in victim’s door, entering residence

Spencer Edwards, 31, of New London (Photo: South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges for burglary and trespassing onto a woman’s property Tuesday night.

South Windsor police said 31-year-old Spencer Edwards was arrested during a domestic violence-related incident after he kicked in the victim’s door and entered her residence.

The woman was able to lock herself in her bedroom and call for help, according to police. Edwards then fled the scene. Connecticut State Police found him later that evening and turned him over to South Windsor police custody.

Edwards was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and breach of peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

